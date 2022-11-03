Three-day Ragini, Saang fest begins at Kalagram tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

The North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Ministry of Culture, Government of India, will host a three-day ‘Ragini and Saang Mahotsava’ from November 4 at Kalagram here.

The annual musical extravaganza, a brain child of the NZCC to preserve and promote the dying art forms, will feature some lead artistes of the popular genres, who will perform live and keep the tricity audience mesmerised for hours from 6 pm onwards.

Among the fast dwindling performing art forms, Saang and Ragini are two popular forms of folk theatre and folk singing of Haryana performed by a group of artistes. They bring live tales of chivalry, rivalry and betrayals steeped in history of the land of ancient folk culture.

NZCC programme officer Yashwinder Sharma said the prominent among the acclaimed Ragini and Saang artistes from Haryana who would perform on the occasion include Bali Sharma and Babu Daan Singh (November 4), Amit Malik and Vishnu Dutt (November 5) and Sarita Kashyap and Deepak Julana on the concluding day.

Surender Ghanghas will conduct the stage, narrating some rib-tickling anecdotes from Haryana.