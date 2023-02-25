Three-day Rose Festival gets underway on Panjab University campus in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, February 24
Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig today inaugurated the 12th Panjab University Rose Festival at Prof RC Paul Rose Garden on the university campus.
Various departments and organisations have organised exhibitions at the venue on themes such as environment, geology, and waste management. A flower competition held on the occasion had around 400 participants in 92 categories.
Visitors enjoyed performances by folk artistes arranged by the North Zone Cultural Centre.
The three-day festival also included new events such as ‘Open Mic’ and ‘Hasya Kavi Sammelan’.
Rangoli, painting, Rose Prince and Rose Princess and fancy dress contests would be organised in the coming days. Performances by Punjabi singers are also in the line-up.
Faculty, non-teaching employees, students and the general public visited the fest on its inaugural day.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz hold wide-ranging talks
Modi receives Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the Ge...
Looking forward to aligning with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge
Was addressing the Congress's 85th plenary session
Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief Dulat
Dulat, however, says he does not foresee another outbreak of...
National Education Policy has reoriented India's education system according to future demands: PM Modi
Addressing a post-budget webinar, the prime minister says th...
India ranks 42 in 55 countries on International IP Index
According to the report, India has maintained continued stro...