Three-day Rose Festival gets underway on Panjab University campus in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 24

Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig today inaugurated the 12th Panjab University Rose Festival at Prof RC Paul Rose Garden on the university campus.

Various departments and organisations have organised exhibitions at the venue on themes such as environment, geology, and waste management. A flower competition held on the occasion had around 400 participants in 92 categories.

Folk artistes from Rajasthan entertain visitors to the festival.

Visitors enjoyed performances by folk artistes arranged by the North Zone Cultural Centre.

The three-day festival also included new events such as ‘Open Mic’ and ‘Hasya Kavi Sammelan’.

Rangoli, painting, Rose Prince and Rose Princess and fancy dress contests would be organised in the coming days. Performances by Punjabi singers are also in the line-up.

Faculty, non-teaching employees, students and the general public visited the fest on its inaugural day.