Three-day workshop marks World Heritage Day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

The Department of History organised a three-day workshop, ‘Dharohar’, on imbibing skills towards sustainable and holistic development, to commemorate the World Heritage Day.

The workshop began with a welcome address by Dr Jasbir Singh, the organising secretary of the workshop. Guest of honour Prof Anju Suri, Dean of Faculty of Arts, presided over the ceremony.

She emphasised the value of water conservation and provided the participants with information on water management strategies as a component of the natural heritage.

Dr Ashish Kumar gave insights on relevance of pottery in India’s ancient past, followed by another session by Prof Paru Bal Sidhu, chairperson, the Department of AIHC&A, who discussed various types of pottery.

Workshop director Dr Priyatosh Sharma, workshop convener Dr Ashish Kumar and the participants engaged in hands on pottery-making during the practical session.

The workshop’s second day began with Dr Priyatosh Sharma, chairperson of the Department of History, talking about “the Mughal and Rajput Paintings”, followed by a practical session on recreating historic paintings on pottery.

The third day of the workshop, themed ecology and environment traditions, was graced by the presence of Prof Suman Mor, Department of Environment Studies. She emphasised the importance of environmental care and spoke on various environment traditions in India.

Keynote speaker Prof Renu Thakur threw light on the designing and minting of coins in ancient India.

Special guests Prof Ashok Kumar, Department of Hindi, and Dr Jasbir Singh, Department of History, spoke about literature. The workshop concluded with a cultural programme, ‘Naghma Khayalon Ka’.