Three days on, Internet cable connectivity yet to be restored

Mohali, July 12

Fibre-optic Internet services in banks, ATMs, home and offices in Panchkula, Zirakpur and Baltana remained interrupted three days after Sukhna Choe started blowing hot and cold.

Since Sunday afternoon, the internet and telephone services are cut off, interrupted at places as the Baltana bridge suffered damages after unprecedented downpour. It has been two days since all the major Internet service providers’ technical teams of the tricity are mending the bridge. Alongside goes on the reconstruction of the bridge.

“There is a huge problem with Internet services due to severed lines at the bridge. We are facing problems in Panchkula and Zirakpur. The areas are also affected but alternatives have been made to keep the work going. It may take two more days. We have been trying to fix it for two days in the rain with an umbrella in one hand,” said a technician.

Residents complained that along with power issues, the Internet connectivity had been affected. The disruption of connectivity between Zirakpur and Panchkula through this crucial bridge has hit the food delivery and taxi services. Commuting has been hit hard.

At the VIP Road, several shops and godowns in the basement or ground floor remained flooded with rainwater for the fourth day. Shopkeepers have been frantically arranging water pumps and gensets to drain out rainwater from their shops.

Vikas, a shopkeeper at the Devaji Plaza, VIP Road, said, “There has been no help from MC officials. We all are arranging pumps on our own. The water has to be drained out first before we count the losses.”

