Chandigarh: Three firms show interest in road sweeping

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

Three agencies have shown interest in GIS-based mechanised and manual sweeping of southern roads in Chandigarh.

According to information, apart from Lion Services Limited, which is currently operating the work, two other firms - BVG International and Antony Waste Ltd - have submitted their bids.

After five days of technical examination, financial bids will be opened and the process is expected to take around 10 days.

The Municipal Corporation had invited bids from interested agencies in January. The contract with Lion expires on March 31. At present, the civic body is paying Rs4.70 crore per month to Lion for sweeping roads in southern sectors.

The new tender was floated with an aim to bring down the cost and better service in the city, which has slipped to the 66th position in the Swachhta rankings in the cleanliness survey. —