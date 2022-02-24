Three get 3-year rigorous imprisonment for injuring cop

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, February 23

Dr Rajneesh, Additional Sessions Judge, has sentenced three persons - Nitish Kumar, Akram and Shamshad - to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment for hitting and injuring a police constable. The court also imposed a fine of Rs5,000 each on the trio.

The police have registered a case against the accused on the complaint of a constable, Sumant Kumar, for the offence punishable under Sections 332, 353, 333, 110, 120-B & 34 of the IPC.

Constable Sumant Kumar said he was on duty at the Cricket Stadium chowk to regulate traffic on December 6, 2017. A motorcycle being driven at a high speed came from the bus stand chowk side around 2:40 pm. Three boys were triple-riding the bike in a rash and negligent manner.

Constable Sukhdev, who was standing ahead of Sumant, signalled them to stop. However, one of the suspects accelerated the bike and rammed it into Sumant. Consequently, he was thrown away at a distance of 10 feet from the spot. The boys tried to flee, but were apprehended by other constables - Sukhdev and Naveen Kumar. He suffered injuries in the mishap.

On the completion of investigation, a challan was presented in the court against the accused. Finding a prima facie case, the accused were chargesheeted, to which they pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The counsel for the accused argued that they were falsely implicated in the case. The public prosecutor contended that from the evidence led by the prosecution on record, it had been duly proved that all accused, in furtherance of common intention of each other, assaulted, voluntarily caused hurt to constable Sumant Kumar, a public servant, and deterred him from discharging his duty.

After hearing the arguments, the court held all accused guilty for the offences punishable under Sections 332, 353, 333 read with 34 of the IPC.

The court sentenced the accused to undergo three-year rigorous imprisonment under Section 333 read with 34 of the IPC. The convicts have also been sentenced to undergo one-year rigorous imprisonment each under Section 332 read with 34 of the IPC and Section 353 read with 34 of the IPC. All substantive sentences would run concurrently. The period of detention already undergone by the convicts during the inquiry, investigation and trial of the case, would be set off from the substantive sentence of imprisonment.