Three get 4-year RI for kidnapping minor girl

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 18

A local court has sentenced three persons, including a woman, to four years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with the kidnapping of a minor girl two years ago.

The police had booked Titry Devi, Laxman, and Raju based on a complaint by the mother of a minor girl. According to the complainant, a mother of two who lives in Khuda Jassu, when she returned home after work on April 4, 2021, her daughter was nowhere to be found.

After an FIR was registered under Sections 363 365, 370 (4) and 120-B of the IPC, the trio was arrested. The counsel for the accused argued that they had been falsely implicated in the case.

The public prosecutor, however, contended that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of a doubt. The court convicted the three accused and sentenced them to four years of rigorous imprisonment.