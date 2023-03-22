Three golfers from city to feature in Duncan Taylor Black Bull Challenge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, along with Aadil Bedi and Akshay Sharma, will feature in the Duncan Taylor Black Bull Challenge, co-sanctioned by the Challenge Tour and the TATA Steel PGTI, to be conducted from March 23 to 26 at the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) golf course in Bengaluru.

The event carries a prize purse of $300,000. The Challenge is the first event to be jointly staged by the Challenge Tour and the TATA Steel PGTI following the announcement of a strategic partnership between the DP World Tour and the TATA Steel PGTI earlier this year. The leading Indian players in the field include former PGTI Order of Merit champions Udayan Mane (Olympian) and Khalin Joshi, current PGTI Order of Merit leader Sachin Baisoya, Sandhu and Aman Raj.

The Challenge Tour is where the next generation of golfing stars find their feet and players, including Irishman John Murphy, Frenchman Ugo Coussaud and Italian Matteo Manassero, the youngest winner in DP World Tour history, will tee it up in India this week.

Chandigarh golfer Aadil Bedi

Meanwhile, the Pro-Am event will see the Black Bull ambassador, Sir Nick Faldo, lead the sponsor team.

“I am excited about launching this event. The most important thing is to give golfers an opportunity to compete. Then it’s down to the professional to prove himself. The partnership between the DP World Tour and the PGTI provides a great opportunity for Indian professionals to compete on the DP World Tour and at Challenge Tour events. It provides a path to them,” said six-time Major winner Sir Nick Faldo.

“I feel India can produce many more champion golfers through opportunities provided by events such as these,” said Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI.

It has been a highly anticipated event as it will mark the return of the PGTI to the magnificent KGA after a long gap and will be witness to an exciting contest.