Three held for carjacking

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 8

The police arrested three suspects for snatching a car at the knifepoint from an employee of a car dealer yesterday. The suspects — Muktsar native Abhishek Kumar and Sector 45 residents Abhi Jori and Salman — were arrested from Zirakpur. The police also recovered the vehicle from them.

The trio approached a Kharar-based car dealer company and took a four-wheeler for test drive. Pradeep Kumar, an employee of the company and a resident of Hoshiarpur, accompanied them. When they reached near Landran, the suspects threatened him with a knife. They asked him to get off and fled the spot with the vehicle.

