Three held for Dasehra mischief in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Three persons have been arrested for allegedly setting an 82-ft effigy of Meghnad on fire hours before the Dasehra celebrations in Sector 46. The suspects have been identified as 31-year-old Tejinder Singh and Jasraj Singh (19), both residents of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, and Aryan (31), a resident of Sector 68, Mohali. The SUV in which they had fled has also been recovered. They will be produced in a court on Saturday. TNS
Man held for snatching
Chandigarh: The police have arrested a resident of Burail village on the charge of snatching a mobile phone from a woman. The complainant reported that her mobile phone was snatched near a park in Sector 46. A case was registered at the Sector 34 police station and a suspect, identified as Shailesh Kumar, a resident of Burail, was arrested.
Tennis meet
Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association will hold the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) for boys and girls in under-12 and under-16 categories from October 10 to 14. — TNS
Tribune Shorts
