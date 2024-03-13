Three held for robbing cash collector of Rs 11 lakh near Elante mall in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

Three persons, including a woman, have been arrested by the police for robbing a collection agent of Rs 11.14 lakh and documents near the Elante mall yesterday.

The police said Sukhbir Singh, an agent who works with Hitachi Cash Management Company, Industrial Area, Phase VII, Mohali, reported that on March 11, he, along with his colleagues, had collected cash from various outlets at the Elante mall.

After collecting cash, he went to the vehicle that was parked near the mall. Two unidentified persons arrived there. They sprayed a pepper solution on him and robbed him of the bag containing the collected cash. When he raised the alarm, one of the robbers, identified as Rahul (24), a resident of Kajheri village, was nabbed on the spot.

The police said his accomplice fled the spot along with a woman, who was waiting for them in a car. A case has been registered at the Industrial Area police station.

During the investigation, the police arrested a woman and Rupinder Singh (33), a resident of Mohali.

“The woman, who was an acquaintance of Rahul, had orchestrated the robbery. She earlier worked at a store in the Elante mall and was aware that cash was collected every evening,” said a police official.

The accused had conducted recces for two weeks before targeting the agent. The police have recovered Rs 5.33 lakh and the car used in the crime.

