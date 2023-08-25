Three held for stealing wire

Panchkula, August 24
Three persons were arrested for allegedly stealing a barbed wire fence along with a piece of Forest Department land in the Bir Ghaggar area.
The police said the suspects were identified as Sahil, Vishal, and Rahul.
Following a complaint by Sunil Kumar, Forest Range Officer, that a nearly 80-m interlocking chain-link fence installed on forest land near Sector 32 was stolen, a case was registered at the Chandimandir police station.
During the investigation, aided by CCTV and other confidential information, the three suspects were arrested. The stolen items were recovered from them. They were presented in court, which sent them to judicial custody.
