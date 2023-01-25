Three hurt as bus, car collide at Lakhnaur

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 24

Three persons received minor injuries when the car they were traveling in collided with a state transport bus at Lakhnaur village here this afternoon.

The car going towards the Kharar side collided with the Mohali depot bus when it took a sharp turn near the Pandiyala bypass near Lakhnaur. The car was badly damaged in the accident with three occupants, including the driver, receiving injuries.

Eyewitnesses said a traffic jam ensued as the accident took place near the bridge with vehicles stuck on both the sides. The traffic police had a tough time regulating vehicular movement for half an hour.