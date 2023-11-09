 Three injured in hit-and-run : The Tribune India

BRIEFLY

Three injured in hit-and-run

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Panchkula resident Hitesh, alias Honey, alleged the driver of a truck hit his motorcycle near motor market on the Mansa Devi Road on Tuesday. Three persons sustained injuries in the mishap. They were admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. A case under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC has been registered at Mani Majra police station. TNS

Cop assaulted, FIR against 3

Chandigarh: ASI Hushinder Singh complained that three persons, identified as Kamal, Rohit and Mukesh, thrashed constable Sandeep posted at IT Park police station and deterred him from discharging his duty at a naka at Shastri Nagar. A case under Sections 353, 332, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. TNS

Theft: House help booked

Chandigarh: A city resident has alleged that a maid, who belonged to Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), stole Rs 15,000, a gold ring, a pair of gold earrings and a few signed blank cheques from her residence. A case under Section 381 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Sector 49 police station.

SGGSC log win in kho-kho c’ship

Chandigarh: Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, won the Panjab University inter-college kho-kho (men) championship. DAV College, Sector 10, claimed the second position, while GGDSD College, Sector 32, claimed the third position. TNS

Boxing tourney from Nov 13

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association is set to organise the 46th Elite Senior (men) and 22nd Elite Senior (women) State Boxing Championship from November 13 to 15, at the Sector 56 Sports Complex. Boxers born between 1983 and 2004 will be eligible to participate in the championship. During the championship, the association will select the local team to participate in the 7th National Championships at Shillong later this year, in December. TNS

Athletics meet on November 25

Chandigarh: The Masters Athletics Association of Chandigarh is set to organise the 44th State Athletics meet on November 25 at the Sector 7 Sports Complex. The event will be conducted in the 30 and age groups for both men and women. A team will be selected during this championship to represent the city at the 43rd National Veterans Athletics Championships at Anna Stadium, Palayankottai Thirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), in February 2024. TNS

City eves lose to Kerala

Chandigarh: During the ongoing Women’s U-19 T20 at Mumbai, Chandigarh faced a nine-run defeat against Kerala. Batting first, Kerala scored 121/8 with the help of a half-century from Ananya Pardeep (53). In reply, skipper Sarah (42) and Parushi Prabhakar (33) helped the side register an easy win. Chandigarh’s last match is against Baroda on November 9. TNS

SGGS celebrates gatka success

Chandigarh: Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, celebrated the success of college players who won medals in gatka during the 37th National Games. Inderjeet Singh won gold (team category), Sarabjit Singh won gold (individual category), and Dilpreet Singh won bronze (individual category). Principal Navjot Kaur congratulated the winners. TNS

92-yr-old wins silver in race

Chandigarh: During the recently concluded Malaysia International Veterans and Masters Athletics championship, 92-year-old veteran athlete Kirpal Singh won a silver medal in the 100-metre race. Kirpal is now preparing to participate in the upcoming state and national competitions. TNS

