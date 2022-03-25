Three juveniles arrested by Chandigarh police with five stolen vehicles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 24

The crime branch of the UT police nabbed three juveniles who used to allegedly steal two-wheelers from the tircity for joyrides. Five stolen vehicles have been recovered from the suspects.

A team, led by Inspector Rajeev Kumar, nabbed a 17-year-old juvenile while riding a stolen motorcycle in Sector 52. The suspect had affixed a fake number plate on the motorcycle, which was stolen from Balongi. The police said two other juveniles were also apprehended for stealing a scooter from Maloya and a motorcycle from Dadu Majra.

The police said two more vehicles were recovered from the suspects, which were also stolen from the tricity. The investigation has revealed that the suspects had stolen around 60 two-wheelers in the past.

All suspects have been sent to the juvenile home in Sector 25. —