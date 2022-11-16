Three killed in Mohali mishaps

Tribune News Service

Mohali: Hardeep Dingh of Chhajju Majra was killed after being hit by a car near Gillco Parkhills. A case under Sections 304-A and 279, IPC, has been registered. In another mishap, an unidentified food delivery boy died after his bike was hit by a car in Sector 70. Also, a middle-aged woman was run over by a private bus near the Spice light point while she was crossing the road. The bus driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind. TNS

PUTA election manifestos

Chandigarh: Two days before the PUTA elections, the two contesting groups released their manifestos. The group with presidential candidate Dr Naresh Kumar promised to get the 7th Pay Commission recommendations implemented and the retirement age of teachers increased to 65 years. The other group led by Prof Supinder Kaur promised to work on pro-teacher agenda, including the Old Pension Scheme for all on the pattern of the Punjab Government and an implementation of the 7th pay panel recommendations. TNS

Water supply staff on strike

Fatehgarh Sahib: Members of the contract workers’ union of the Water Supply Department on Tuesday took a two-day leave and sat on a dharna in support of their demand of regular jobs. District president of the union Gurvinder Singh said they had been working in the department for a long time, but the government was not regularising their services as promised before elections. Harbir Singh, SDO, Water Supply Department, said regular workers were assigned special duties for the two days of strike. OC

NASA-bound PEC team meets GUV

Chandigarh: An 11-member PEC team selected for NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge-2023, along with Prof Baldev Setia, Director, met UT Administrator and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Motivating the team, Purohit shared the stories of his visit to NASA. The team comprised Vanshul Goyal, Gunjan Rawat, Sparsh Aggarwal, Shashwant Rai, Muskaan Aneja, Pranav Aggarwal, Gautam Kumar, Yakshit Verma, Himanshu Goyal, Pankaj Kumar and Akshaj Paintola.