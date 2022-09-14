Three MC flying squads soon in Chandigarh to deal with triple menace

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, September 13

The local Municipal Corporation is soon going to constitute three flying squads for enforcement against stray cattle, illegal vendors and dumping of garbage in the open during odd hours.

The MC will procure three vehicles under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. Officials says people leave stray cattle on the Chandigarh borders at night. Since, the enforcement staff is not on job at night, the dedicated flying squad will initiate action against the offenders.

“Similarly, illegal vendors become active during evening hours and people dump waste in the open at night time. To deal with these effectively, the flying squads will come into play,” says an official.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said: “The flying squads will be formed in three months. We have started the process of getting three vehicles under the CSR initiative. The flying squads will effectively challan the violators at odd hours/night hours.”

Cattle are often seen entering the city from peripheral areas such as Faida and Jagatpura in the late evening hours. Owners, after milking cattle, leave these on the city roads at night. The animals roam city roads, posing a risk to motorists. The MC has so far failed to curb the menace, especially in the southern sectors.

Unauthorised vendors continue to be another headache for the residents and the corporation has failed to resolve it too. Of the total 10,937 vendors surveyed in the city, only 3,833 have been paying fee regularly while thousands of them are squatting illegally.

Similarly, despite attempts by the MC to curb the practice of dumping waste in the open, it continues unabated at night hours. The civic body is banking on the flying squads to fix the problems.

