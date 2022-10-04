Three men stab collection agent, loot Rs 15 lakh in Panchkula

Panchkula, October 3

Three unidentified youths allegedly stabbed a cash collection agent and robbed him of Rs 15 lakh in broad daylight at Budhanpur village in Sector 16 here today.

The injured, Laxmi Narayan, a resident of Nayagaon in Mohali district, has been shifted to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6. He works with a cash collection company.

After receiving information, teams of the police and Crime Branch arrived at the scene and started investigation.

According to information, Narayan had arrived at a shop on a bike to collect cash in the morning. As he left after collecting Rs 15 lakh in the afternoon, he received a phone call and he stopped his bike to answer it. Meanwhile, the three suspects arrived at the scene and tried to snatch away the bag containing the cash. As Narayan resisted their attempt and held on to the bag, one of the suspects allegedly attacked him with a knife.

Narayan cried for help, following which a mobile shop owner, Lucky, tried to intervene. The suspects, however, threatened to shoot him.

The miscreants later fled the scene along with the bag. Narayan suffered stab wounds on both arms. The matter was reported to the local police and Narayan was taken to the Civil Hospital.

Narayan claimed he had left the shop around 12.30 pm after making collections when he was attacked. The suspects hadn’t covered their faces. However, they threw chilly powder in his eyes, due to which he could not see their faces.

He said since the office remained closed on Saturday and Sunday, he was carrying such a large amount of cash.

Eyewitness Lucky claimed the suspects were aged between 25 to 30 and seemed from a nearby colony.

Victim had stopped bike to answer phone

Around 12.30 pm, Laxmi Narayan leaves shop after making cash collections when he gets a call and he stops his bike to answer it

Three suspects try to snatch his bag, but the agent holds on to it and is stabbed with a knife by one of the attackers

A mobile shop owner tries to intervene but is asked by suspects to stay away or he will be shot. Suspects flee with bag

