Three Minerva footballers in U-16 team

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 31

Three players of Minerva Football Academy — Abhijit, Renin and Yoihenba — have been selected to represent the nation in the SAFF U-16 Football Championship starting in Bhutan tomorrow. The final match will be played on September 10.

While Abhijit and Renin have been included in the team as defenders, Yaihenba is likely to feature in the playing team as the main midfielder. The Indian team has been placed in Group A for the championship along with the teams of Nepal and Bangladesh.

