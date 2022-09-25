Three minor boys held for snatching

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 24

The police have arrested three minor boys for their involvement in snatching incidents in the city. They were produced in a court, which sent them to the juvenile home in Ambala.

The police said Jitender Kumar, a resident of Bargadia village, Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh, and presently residing in a rented accommodation in Sector 12-A, Panchkula, in his complaint stated that he, along with his partner Badal Kumar, was returning home from work at 2 pm on Friday.

He said when they reached the rear side of Sarthak school, three persons stopped them. The suspects asked them to handover whatever money they had. When he protested, one of the suspects attacked his companion, Badal, with a knife on his head. He suffered injuries and fell on the ground. The suspects also stabbed him and took out Rs 600 from his pocket. They also took away his silver chain before fleeing the spot.

On the complaint of Jitender, a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC was registered against the three suspects at the Sector 14 police station.

The police arrested the trio within a few hours of the incident. The police produced them in a court, which sent them to the juvenile home at Ambala.

Anil Kumar, in-charge of the Sector 14 police station, said the three minor boys were earlier also jailed in several such incidents.