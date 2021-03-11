Panchkula: Three minors apprehended for assault

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 22

Two brothers among three minors were apprehended for allegedly assaulting two brothers in Bir Ghaggar village of Chandimandir.

The father of the victims, Shivam and Vansh, had told the police that his sons on Wednesday evening were on their way to feed their pigs on their scooter when the suspects first blocked their way and entered into a fight with them.

“The passersby gathered at the spot and stopped the suspects. The same evening, my sons, along with their friend Abhey, had gone to a park near the Ghaggar. The three suspects were already present there. They attacked my sons with stones and a sharp weapon, leaving them badly injured. Suspecting my sons to be dead, they left the spot. Later, the father of two of them came to our house and beat me and my wife up and threatened to kill us. After they left, we dailled 112 police helpline and took my sons to the Civil Hospital,” the FIR reads, quoting the complainant.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (common intention), 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC was registered.