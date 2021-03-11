Three more arrested for murder at Mani Majra

Chandigarh, May 28
Three more persons have been arrested for a murder that took place at Mani Majra on May 22.
Interrogation of a suspect in the case, Yogesh Kumar, alias Monti, 18, led to the arrest of Mauli Jagran residents Kunal, 22, Naveen Kumar, 29, and Baltana resident Rahul Kumar, 29. The trio has been sent to judicial custody.
The police said the victim, identified as Suraj Kumar, a resident of Mani Majra, who worked as a safai karamchari with the MC on a contract basis, was returning home when he was attacked.
The incident, which took place at 11.23 pm, was caught on a CCTV camera installed outside a shop. The footage showed four miscreants with their faces covered walking down the road. One of them unexpectedly attacked the victim on his face with a sharp weapon. The victim fell down after which the suspect kicked him a few times and slapped him. All suspects then casually walked away. Passersby saw the victim lying on the road following which he was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Mani Majra, where doctors declared him brought dead.
