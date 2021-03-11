Three of family consume poison in Ambala City, 1 dies

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 28

A 65-year-old man died while two persons are undergoing treatment after they allegedly consumed some poisonous substance in Ambala City on Saturday. All three are members of one family.

The deceased was identified as Jaswinder Aggarwal while the other two were identified as his wife Kusum (58) and son Hitesh (34), all residents of the Naya Bans area of Ambala City. The family runs a general and edible oil store.

Financial crisis is suspected to be the reason behind the family members taking the extreme step.

The police post in-charge II, Ambala City, Navtej Singh said, “We got information from the Government Medical College and Hospital,Sector 32, Chandigarh, about the three members of a family, who consumed poisonous substance.”

“While Jaswinder has died, the other two, including his wife and son, are in critical condition. The matter is being investigated,” Navtej Singh added.