Three of swindlers' gang land in Panchkula police net

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 15

The detective staff of the Panchkula police claimed to have nabbed three persons for duping a Kalka resident of Rs 2 crore on the pretext of selling insurance policies.

The suspects have been identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Balampur village, Firozabad district, UP, and presently residing in Greater Noida, Nagendra, a resident of Tarahull village in Pratapgarh district and presently residing in Sector 62, Noida, and Sanjay Kumar, alias Atul, a resident of Kutesera village, Muzaffarnagar district, presently residing in Sector 63, Noida.

They were produced in a court today, which remanded them to five-day police custody.

In his complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kuldeep Lal, a resident of Basant Vihar, Kalka, had stated that he had retired from the post of Executive Engineer and in 2012, he took an insurance policy of Max Life for a period of five years. He said after a few days, a person, who identified himself as Kirmoi, called him up from different numbers asking him to take a new insurance policy and promised that he would get a good return. Later, another person, KP Ahuja, rang him up from different numbers and asked him to buy the policy following which he purchased some insurance policies in 2015.

The suspects asked him to transfer the premium in different accounts and when he questioned why they were asking to transfer the amount in different accounts, they told him that he would get good returns from these policies. He said he had transferred Rs2 crore in different accounts, but as he got suspicious, he got the insurance policies checked only to find them fake.

A case under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 34 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects at the Kalka police station.

The case was later taken over by the detective staff.

Earlier, Praveen Jaimas, alias Praveen Jain, a resident of Lodhi Road, Delhi, and presently residing at Sector 2 Vasundhara Ghaziabad, Ishu, alias Ishika, a resident of Sector 137, Noida, Prashant, a resident of Kehav Kunj, Ghaziabad, presently residing at Kavinagar, Ghaziabad, and Neetu, a resident of Adarsh Nagar in Hapur district of UP, were arrested in the case.

