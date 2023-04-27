Three POs land in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 26

Three proclaimed offenders (POs) have been arrested by the PO and Summon Cell of the police.

The police said Vikas Sharma, a resident of Phase-II, Mohali, who was booked in an NDPS case at the Sector 31 police station in 2016 and declared a PO in September, 2019, has been arrested.

Pardeep of Dhanas, who was booked in a case of robbery in May 2017 and declared a PO on April 15, has also been arrested.

The police have also arrested Ranjit Singh, a resident of Phase-II, Ramdarbar, who was booked in a theft case at the Sector 3 police station in 2009 and declared a PO in January.

Meanwhile, Barkha, a resident of Mauli Jagran, against whom a non-bailable warrant was issued in 2020, has been arrested. She was sent to judicial custody along with her baby.