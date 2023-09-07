Three proclaimed offenders arrested

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 6

Three proclaimed offenders (POs) have been arrested by the PO and Summon Staff of the UT police.

Among them is Sukhwinder Singh of Kurali. He was booked in November 2018, for allegedly snatching a purse from a woman in Sector 46 here. He was declared a PO in January this year.

Another PO is Balwinder Singh Tommu of Hallo Majra. He was booked in January 2019, for allegedly stealing goods from a house in his locality. Tommu was declared a PO in July this year. The third PO is Gurpej Singh of UP.

Meanwhile, the PO and Summon Staff nabbed two persons, including a juvenile, against whom non-bailable warrants were issued. The police said a juvenile who along with three others had robbed an auto driver near grain market, Sector 26, in August 2022, had been held. He was sent to Juvenile Home, Sector 25.

Another accused, Arvind Aggarwal, director, Raheja Developers Ltd, New Delhi, has been arrested. The warrants were issued against him by the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh. The accused was produced before the commission, which sent him to judicial custody.