Three proclaimed offenders nabbed

Chandigarh, September 19
Three proclaimed offenders (POs) have been arrested by the PO and Summon Staff of the UT police.
A PO, Prashant Lodhi, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested from Burail, Sector 45. He was booked in a case of the Excise Act in February 2019 and released on bail. During the trial, the accused didn’t appear before the court and was declared a PO in July this year.
Another accused, Sher Khan, a resident of Burail, who was booked in a case of theft in September 2020, has also been arrested.
The police said during trial, the accused failed to appear before the court, following which he was declared a PO in August this year.
The third accused, Ajay Pal, alias Chhangam, a resident of Mohali, was wanted in a theft case was registered at the Maloya police station in August 2019 for stealing a motorcycle. During trial, he failed to appear before the court, following which he was declared a PO.
All accused were produced before the court that sent them to judicial custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill
We will write history, says PM | Unlikely to be effective in...
Indian Govt junks Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s ‘absurd’ allegation on murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar
In tit-for-tat move, New Delhi expels Canadian envoy
Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder?
Running govt with backing of pro-separatist Jagmeet’s party
Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges
Say in touch with Canada, want thorough probe