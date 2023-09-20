Three proclaimed offenders nabbed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 19

Three proclaimed offenders (POs) have been arrested by the PO and Summon Staff of the UT police.

A PO, Prashant Lodhi, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested from Burail, Sector 45. He was booked in a case of the Excise Act in February 2019 and released on bail. During the trial, the accused didn’t appear before the court and was declared a PO in July this year.

Another accused, Sher Khan, a resident of Burail, who was booked in a case of theft in September 2020, has also been arrested.

The police said during trial, the accused failed to appear before the court, following which he was declared a PO in August this year.

The third accused, Ajay Pal, alias Chhangam, a resident of Mohali, was wanted in a theft case was registered at the Maloya police station in August 2019 for stealing a motorcycle. During trial, he failed to appear before the court, following which he was declared a PO.

All accused were produced before the court that sent them to judicial custody.