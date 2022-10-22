 Three SDM-led teams in Chandigarh to enforce green cracker order : The Tribune India

Three SDM-led teams in Chandigarh to enforce green cracker order

Will check biz carried out at designated sites, licence not sub-let

Three SDM-led teams in Chandigarh to enforce green cracker order

Owing to pandemic, the UT Administration had banned the sale and use of firecrackers in 2020 and 2021 as containment measure. File



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 21

For effective implementation of orders on bursting of green crackers, the UT Administration has constituted three enforcement teams to be headed by the respective SDM of the division.

An official said the teams would also check if the persons, who had been granted licences to sell crackers, were carrying out their business from their designated places and that they had not sub-let their licences.

The teams would also confiscate all fake green crackers and recommend cancellation of licence of such retailers and action under the Explosive Rules.

The SDMs have also been directed to submit daily report on the matter to the office of the Deputy Commissioner till November 10 during the period of Diwali and Gurpurb.

The other members of the teams would be the respective DSP of the division, tehsildar, fire station officer and three officials from the Estate Office.

On October 14, the UT Administration had issued 96 temporary licences for sale of green crackers through draw of lots.

During the draw, a total of 1,474 applications were received for issuance of temporary cracker licences. As many as 96 candidates were issued a total of 13 sites, including Sabzi Mandi ground and Dasehra ground in Sector 43, near Ramlila-Dasehra ground in Sector 46, open space in Sector 33-C, adjoining temple in Sector 37-C, Dasehra ground in Sector 24, Sabzi Mandi ground in Sector 29, Ram Darbar Car Bazaar open ground, open ground near Housing Board at Mani Majra, Masjid ground in Sector 20, in front of Ryan International School in Sector 49, in front of Kendriya Vihar Society in Sector 48, Mandi Ground in Sector 45-D and the rear side of Nanaksar Gurdwara in Sector 28.

The licence holders have to give an undertaking that they will sell only green crackers, certified by the CSIR-NEERI, and that they will comply with all orders and guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal.

After enforcing a ban on fireworks for two years, the UT Administration has allowed use of green crackers this festival season. The sale and use of joined firecrackers (series crackers or “laris”), even if these fall under the green category, have been banned.

No e-commerce website, including Flipkart, Amazon, etc, is allowed to accept online orders and effect online sales of firecrackers within the UT jurisdiction. In case of violation, the SHO concerned shall be held liable.

Owing to the pandemic, the Administration had imposed a complete ban on the sale and use of firecrackers as a containment measure to prevent the spread of the virus in 2020 and 2021.

The team members

The three enforcement teams are headed by respective SDM of the division. Other members of the teams are the respective DSP of the division, tehsildar, fire station officer and three officials from the Estate Office.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Diwali bonanza: Punjab government decides to restore old pension scheme for its employees

2
Nation

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police

3
Nation

What we have reduced religion to is 'tragic', says Supreme Court, asks 3 states to crack down on hate mongers

4
Nation

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, UP hospital sealed

5
Ludhiana

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

6
World

Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualifies former PM Imran Khan for 5 years

7
World

Pakistan taken off from FATF's grey list after four years, Russia completely banned

8
Nation

Arunachal helicopter crash: Four army personnel, including two pilots, killed

9
Amritsar

NIA teams raid IELTS centre at Chohla Sahib, quiz owner

10
Nation

Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs

Don't Miss

View All
Soon, get ultra-fast 5G service in City Beautiful
Chandigarh

Soon, get ultra-fast 5G service in City Beautiful

Hemkund Sahib ropeway to cut travel time to 45 minutes
Punjab

Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib ropeway to cut travel time to 45 minutes

Diwali bonanza: Punjab restores old pension scheme for government employees
Punjab

Diwali bonanza: Punjab government decides to restore old pension scheme for its employees

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police
Nation

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, hospital sealed
Nation

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, UP hospital sealed

Sonalika head LD Mittal 82nd wealthiest Indian on Forbes list
Jalandhar

Sonalika head LD Mittal 82nd wealthiest Indian on Forbes list

Diwali will be public school holiday in New York starting 2023
Diaspora

Diwali will be public school holiday in New York starting 2023

Chinese woman living as Nepali monk In Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police
World

Arrested Chinese woman, living as Nepali monk in Delhi, may be a spy: Police

Top News

Hate speech shocking, take suo motu action, Supreme Court tells three states

Hate speech shocking, take suo motu action, Supreme Court tells three states

Asks Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand to promptly register ...

Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court to hear fresh plea challenging remission to 11

Bilkis Bano gang rape case: Supreme Court to hear fresh plea challenging remission to 11

Bano was 5-month pregnant when she was gang-raped and seven ...

Eye on HP poll, AAP govt in Pb restores old pension plan

Eye on Himachal poll, AAP govt in Punjab restores old pension plan

1.75 lakh staffers to benefit from move

Himachal Votes 2022: Key issue, Arvind Kejriwal’s party hopes to make inroads into HP via OPS

Himachal Votes 2022: Key issue, Kejriwal's party hopes to make inroads into state via OPS

Around 1.5 lakh HP employees are under NPS

Vacate bungalow, Mehbooba told

Vacate bungalow, Mehbooba Mufti told

She has been living there since 2005 when her father was J&K...


Cities

View All

14 days on, cops yet to nab travel agent

Woman 'sold' in Oman: 14 days on, cops yet to nab travel agent

Amritsar youth shot in ‘accidental firing’ by ASI succumbs

Glimpse of Diwali festivities in Amritsar

NIA teams raid IELTS centre at Chohla Sahib, quiz owner

Twin murders shock Harike Pattan colony in Tarn Taran

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Air quality dips in Bathinda, Amritsar

NIA raids 3 locations in Bathinda to probe nexus between gangs, terror groups

Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

City gets 2 new flights to Goa, Indore

Chandigarh gets 2 new flights to Goa, Indore

10 liquor cartons seized in Jagatpura, 3 booked

Soon, get ultra-fast 5G service in City Beautiful

Chemist among 2 die in mishap in Chandigarh

Encroachments galore in Mohali markets, residents irked

'Kejriwal just like Aurangzeb, imposes ban on crackers', says BJP leader Tajinder Bagga

'Kejriwal just like Aurangzeb, imposes ban on crackers', says BJP leader Tajinder Bagga

Delhi government to launch ‘Red Light on Gaadi off’ campaign to curb vehicular pollution from October 28

Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi’s Rohini area

AAP to EC: Party received Rs 38.24 crore from its leaders, donors in 2021-22

Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs

This year, 261 cops laid down lives in line of duty, says IG

This year, 261 cops laid down lives in line of duty, says IG

PO since 2010, man held for bank robbery

10-day police remand for Lawrence Bishnoi

Jalandhar girl gets 24th rank in Haryana Civil Services (Judicial) exam

Jalandhar MC Commissioner asks officials to give status report of every project

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

LIT officials leaving station on daily basis

3-day PTU Youth Festival begins

Ludhiana teams in basketball finals

Dist swimmers splash to finish as first runners-up

Empty vials, used syringes found near kabaddi venue

Empty vials, used syringes found near kabaddi venue in Punjabi University

PDA begins criminal proceedings against 143 unauthorised colonies

PPS celebrates Founder’s Day, Governor presides over function

Finally, MC mobilises officials, orders fogging, issues challans

Dengue on rise, 26 new cases reported