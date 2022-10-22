Three SDM-led teams in Chandigarh to enforce green cracker order

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 21

For effective implementation of orders on bursting of green crackers, the UT Administration has constituted three enforcement teams to be headed by the respective SDM of the division.

An official said the teams would also check if the persons, who had been granted licences to sell crackers, were carrying out their business from their designated places and that they had not sub-let their licences.

The teams would also confiscate all fake green crackers and recommend cancellation of licence of such retailers and action under the Explosive Rules.

The SDMs have also been directed to submit daily report on the matter to the office of the Deputy Commissioner till November 10 during the period of Diwali and Gurpurb.

The other members of the teams would be the respective DSP of the division, tehsildar, fire station officer and three officials from the Estate Office.

On October 14, the UT Administration had issued 96 temporary licences for sale of green crackers through draw of lots.

During the draw, a total of 1,474 applications were received for issuance of temporary cracker licences. As many as 96 candidates were issued a total of 13 sites, including Sabzi Mandi ground and Dasehra ground in Sector 43, near Ramlila-Dasehra ground in Sector 46, open space in Sector 33-C, adjoining temple in Sector 37-C, Dasehra ground in Sector 24, Sabzi Mandi ground in Sector 29, Ram Darbar Car Bazaar open ground, open ground near Housing Board at Mani Majra, Masjid ground in Sector 20, in front of Ryan International School in Sector 49, in front of Kendriya Vihar Society in Sector 48, Mandi Ground in Sector 45-D and the rear side of Nanaksar Gurdwara in Sector 28.

The licence holders have to give an undertaking that they will sell only green crackers, certified by the CSIR-NEERI, and that they will comply with all orders and guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal.

After enforcing a ban on fireworks for two years, the UT Administration has allowed use of green crackers this festival season. The sale and use of joined firecrackers (series crackers or “laris”), even if these fall under the green category, have been banned.

No e-commerce website, including Flipkart, Amazon, etc, is allowed to accept online orders and effect online sales of firecrackers within the UT jurisdiction. In case of violation, the SHO concerned shall be held liable.

Owing to the pandemic, the Administration had imposed a complete ban on the sale and use of firecrackers as a containment measure to prevent the spread of the virus in 2020 and 2021.

The team members

