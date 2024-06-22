Three shot at in brawl over power outage at Mohali village, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 21

Three members of an extended family were shot at during a brawl between two groups over power outage at Kailon village here on Thursday night.

Lakhbir Singh and Satnam Singh received gunshot injuries in the chest while Harwinder Singh sustained an injury in the arm. Four to five gunshots were fired from a licensed weapon in the incident. All victims have been admitted to the hospital.

Two of the injured persons.

Suspects Parvinder Singh and Jungbahadur Singh have been arrested in the case while rest are absconding.

Family members alleged that the group thrashed the victims before firing shots at them near the transformer where the village residents had gathered to fix a problem. Due to the power outage, they could not identify the other assailants.

On the statement of Harwinder Singh, a case of attempt to murder and Arms Act was registered at the Sohana police station.

While Harwinder had got married recently, the other two victims have two children each.

Sources said the two groups also had a dispute in the past.

