Three snatch mobile phone

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Three miscreants snatched a mobile phone from a youth near Faidan. Complainant Amit (22) alleged three unidentified persons snatched his phone near the railway line at Faidan barrier. A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station and an investigation initiated. TNS

Impounded truck stolen

Chandigarh: A truck impounded by the UT State Transport Authority (STA) was stolen from outside the Sarangpur police station. Complainant Shishpal Singh claimed the STA had impounded four vehicles on March 28 and parked these on the road near the police station before handing over the keys to cops. The complainant later found a truck had been stolen by an unidentified person. A case has been registered and an investigation initiated. TNS

Rs 13K stolen from Sector 51 house

Chandigarh: A theft was reported at a house in Sector 51. Complainant Sumit Sharma claimed an unidentified person stole a laptop, a wrist watch, Rs 13,000 in cash, two car keys and other valuables from his house between March 23 and March 28. The suspect entered the house through the balcony. A case has been registered at the Sector 49 police station and a probe initiated. TNS

DPCs on plots demolished

Panchkula: The district Town Planning Department demolished four DPCs on plots in an unauthorised colony being developed at Raipur Rani village on Wednesday. A JCB machine was used to raze the illegal construction on about 1.5 acres in the revenue estate of the village. Panchkula Assistant Town Planner Ashok Kumar said they had issued show-cause notices and restoration orders before taking action on the illegal construction. TNS

Placement drive

Chandigarh: The Placement Cell of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, organised a three-day on-campus placement drive. TNS

Seminar held

Chandigarh: Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45, in association with Union Ministry of Culture and Chandigarh Vigyan Parishad, organised a seminar on the ‘Role of Indian Scientists and Scientific Institutions in Pre-Independent India’. TNS

AAP submits memorandum

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party councillor Jasbir Singh Laddi, along with Leader of the Opposition Daman Preet Badal, on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, to be forwarded to the Mayor, asking for the details of the paid parking scam by Pashchatya Entertainment Private Limited. The company had allegedly committed a fraud by giving fake bank guarantees worth Rs 1.5 crore. The AAP leaders have demanded that other directors of the company be arrested immediately. TNS

PCA stadium area no-fly zone

Mohali: The PCA Stadium, Phase 9, and the adjoining area in 200-meter radius has been declared a no-drone and no-fly zone for April 1, 13, 20 and 28, and May 3 by the Mohali administration.