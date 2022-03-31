Three suspects confess to killing Youth Akali Dal leader Middukhera

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, March 30

The three suspects nabbed by the Delhi Police in the murder case of Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leader Vicky Middukhera have confessed to the killing of the 33-year-old in a cold-blooded manner outside the office of a property dealer at the parking lot of the market in Sector 71 in August 2021, sources said.

An official of the Mohali police is in Delhi and is expected to contact the Delhi Police in the case shortly.

The police said two of three suspects, Jhajjar resident Sajjan, alias Bholu (37), and Delhi resident Anil Kumar, alias Latth (32), were also involved in the killing of Congress leader Vikas Choudhary in Faridabad in June 2021. Besides, the duo was also involved in a double murder in Ambala in 2021 and several murder cases in Gurugram. The role of the third suspect, Ajay, alias Sunny (20), a resident of Kurukshetra, in other crimes is being investigated. The identity of the fourth suspect, involved in the murder of Vicky Middukhera, is yet to be ascertained.

All three suspects are active members of the Davinder Bambiha group.

The sources said once the trio was brought to Mohali on a production warrant, more details were likely to come out in the case. The police said all suspects were active in Haryana, but their handler, Lucky Patial, lodged in an Armenia jail, was known to have made extortion calls in Mohali and Punjab.

The arrests were part of an operation by the special cell of the Delhi Police in which it claimed to have arrested 12 hardcore criminals in a single day, wanted in several cases, with rewards ranging from Rs1 lakh to Rs50,000 on their head.

They were operating as the Lucky Patial-Davinder Bambiha-Kaushal Chaudhary alliance, active in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi.

Patial is lodged in a jail in Armenia, Davinder Bambiha was eliminated in an encounter in 2016 and Kaushal Chaudhary is lodged in a Karnal jail.

On August 7, 2021, four assailants came in a white car bearing a Mohali registration number in the parking lot of the Sector 71 market where Vicky Middukhera had come to meet his friend, a property dealer. Two of the four masked men chased him and fired at him around 20 rounds as he was about to sit in his SUV. Nine bullets hit the victim as he ran for cover, scaling the wall of the community centre nearby. The assailants fled the spot, but the sensational killing was caught on CCTV camera.