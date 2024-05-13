Three take away taxi at gunpoint in Aerocity

Mohali, May 12
Three unidentified carjackers targeted a taxi driver on the Aerocity-Zirakpur road in Mohali around 5 am today.
The victim, Lovepreet Singh, a taxi driver from Mohali, was taking a rest in his taxi alongside the road when three youths asked him to drop them at Kharar. When the taxi driver refused, one of them snatched the car keys from him, while the other pointed a gun at him. The trio beat him up and took away the car.
The victim told the police that one of the carjackers threatened him to shoot lest he disclosed their identity. The victim saved his life by fleeing the spot, the police said. Aerocity SHO Amandeep Singh said the police were scanning footage of the CCTV cameras installed on the road to get a clue about the carjackers.
A case of snatching has been registered at the Aerocity police station.
