Three vehicles impounded for dumping HP waste in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 29

A team of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation (MC) intercepted three vehicles that had arrived from Baddi to dump garbage at a village in Sector 32.

Chief sanitary inspector Avinash Singla said two trucks and a JCB had come from Baddi, Himachal Pradesh (HP), to Chowki village to dump garbage. Villagers alerted MC officials, who rushed to the spot and intercepted the vehicles.

The CSI said the drivers managed to flee.

The police were informed the incident following which both trucks and the JCB were impounded. The MC got an FIR registered in the matter.

MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta said information about illegal dumping of garbage had also been received from the Ramgarh area of Panchkula following which vigil had been stepped up there. “Cases will be registered against those indulging in the illegal act,” the MC Commissioner added.