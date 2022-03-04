Three youths arrested for snatching mobile phone in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 3

Three youths have been arrested for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a Burail jail employee.

The complainant, Saurabh Agarwal, reported that he travelled from Dehradhun to Chandigarh on March 2 and reached during the wee hours. The complainant got down from a bus at the Sector 44/45/50/51 light point around 3 am and started walking towards the Burail jail.

In the meantime, three motorcycle-borne miscreants arrived there and snatched his mobile phone. The suspects sped away from the spot. However, he managed to note down the registration number of the motorcycle.

A case was registered at the Sector 49 police station. Later, the suspects, identified as Ajay Kumar (19), a resident of Faidan village, Raj Kuamr (19), a resident of Jagatpura, and Chunnu Kumar (20) of the Industrial Area, Phase II, were arrested. —