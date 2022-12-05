Three youths held with 8 stolen phones in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 4

The police arrested three youths and recovered eight stolen mobile phones from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Sector 26 residents Akash, 22, Vicky, 30, and Gourav Sharma, 29. They used to snatch phones in Chandigarh and Panchkula, said the police.

With their arrest, four cases of phone snatching registered in the city have been solved.

On December 1, Akash, alias Nody, was arrested near the old kerosene pump at Bapu Dham Colony on December 1. A snatched mobile phone was recovered from him. A vehicle used in the crime was also recovered and the police took it into their possession.

Vicky was arrested on December 2 and Gourav a day later.