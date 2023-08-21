Thrift sale to help needy students

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 20

A thrift sale of pre-loved items called "The Blossom Bazaar" was held at The British School, Sector 44. Over 500 visitors turned up at the sale.

The event was an initiative of Bhavya Sethi, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, and Gauri Chopra, founder of The Sarvodaya Foundation, which raises funds for needy children. Over Rs 2 lakh was collected which will be distributed among the deserving and needy students.