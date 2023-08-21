Thrift sale to help needy students

Chandigarh, August 20
A thrift sale of pre-loved items called "The Blossom Bazaar" was held at The British School, Sector 44. Over 500 visitors turned up at the sale.
The event was an initiative of Bhavya Sethi, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, and Gauri Chopra, founder of The Sarvodaya Foundation, which raises funds for needy children. Over Rs 2 lakh was collected which will be distributed among the deserving and needy students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
10 people trapped in Himachal’s Mandi dam due to rise in water level rescued
They were stuck in a boat at the dam’s reservoir due to a ri...
Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not on auction, bank withdraws notice
The bank had earlier blocked the property of sitting BJP MP ...