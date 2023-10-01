Tibetan medicine clinic opened

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 30

A Tibetan medicine clinic was opened in Sector 44-C here on Saturday.

The clinic will be run by Men Tsee Khang Tibetan Medical Institute, headquartered in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. The institute was started by the Dalai Lama in 1961. Tibetan medicine system or Sowa Rigpa is one of the oldest and well-documented medical traditions in the world.

It originated in Tibet and is practised in India, Nepal, Bhutan, Mongolia and Russia. Senior Punjab IAS officers JM Balamurugan and Nilkant Ahvad were present on the occasion.

