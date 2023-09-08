Ticket box stolen from CTU bus

Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole the ticket box from a CTU bus parked at the ISBT, Sector 43. Sandeep Kumar reported that the box containing tickets worth Rs 47,500 and coins was stolen from a bus. The police have registered a case of theft at the Sector 36 police station. TNS
Biker injured in hit-&-run mishap
Chandigarh: In a case of hit-and-run, a car sped away after hitting a motorcycle. Parul Sharma, a resident of Kishangarh, reported that a car hit his motorcycle on the Sector 27/28 road. He suffered injuries and was admitted to the PGI. The police have registered a case at the Sector 26 police station and started investigation. TNS
Kunwarveer wins Silver
Chandigarh: Kunwarveer Singh, a student of St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, brought laurels by winning a silver medal in the state athletics championship organised by the Chandigarh State Athletics Association. TNS
U-16, U-19 trials to be held
Chandigarh: The Government Model Senior Secondary School Cricket Academy, Sector 19, will organise trials for U-16 and U-19 groups and senior trainees, who wish to represent the UT Cricket Association for 2023-24 session. The trials will be held on September 9 (7am) at the school grounds. TNS
Pu defeat Hp varsity by 5 runs
Chandigarh: Panjab University XI defeated Himachal Pradesh University (non-teaching team) XI by five runs in a friendly match. The host team scored 133 runs in 20 overs. Naveen Pathak was adjudged Man of the Match. TNS
Sky school beat lakshay school
Chandigarh: In the ongoing Janki Devi Memorial Cricket Tournament, SKY World School, Panchkula, defeat Lakshay School of Cricket, Kalka, by five wickets. Batting first, the Kalka team scored 136/9 in 30 overs. In reply, the Panchkula team posted 139/5 in 20.2 overs. In the second match, Satguru Cricket Academy defeated Ropar District by 53 runs. TNS
Khushi wins swimming gold
Chandigarh: Khushi Puri of Kids ‘R’ Kids School, Sec 42, claimed gold medal in the U-14 in the 50m backstroke event by clocking 40:75 seconds in interschool swimming tournament. She won two more gold in the 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle events.
