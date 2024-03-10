Ticket prices for IPL matches announced

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

Punjab Kings announced the ticket price for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). The local franchisee will host their home matches at Maharaja Yadvindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, starting with the March 23 tie against Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, the tickets for South East pavilion upper tier, South West pavillon upper tier and North pavillon tier A will cost Rs 1,000 each (Rs 750 for early bird). The seats at South Pavilion upper tier will cost Rs 1,500 each (Rs 1,250 for early bird). The East Terrace will cost Rs 1,200 each (Rs 1,000 early bird) and that of West Upper tier Rs 750 each (Rs 450 for early bird).

