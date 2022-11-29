Tickle your taste buds at Kalagram from Dec 3 to 11

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 28

The North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Union Ministry of Culture, will organise a traditional food festival, ‘The Flavours of North India’, at Kalagram in Mani Majra here from December 3 to 11.

The focus will be broadly on authentic flavours from member states of the NZCC like Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh. The festival timings will be 11am to 10 pm.

As per NZCC programme officer Yashwinder Sharma, a host of events, including quiz contest and cultural programmes comprising folk dances and folk songs (morning and evening), etc, would be organised during the nine-day festival.

The fest would offer an opportunity to the visitors to have the taste of traditional foods of India.