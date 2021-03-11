Tiecon-2022 in Chandigarh on April 30

Chandigarh, April 27
The seventh edition of the North India’s biggest start-up and entrepreneurial event, Tiecon 2022, will be held here on April 30. The theme of event is “Adding Flight to Entrepreneurship” against the backdrop of funding and mentoring, given that a majority of the new start-ups face insurmountable pressures to fly for want of funds and mentors.
The event would bring together 35 organisations, including Startup India, Invest India, Software Technology Parks of India, Start Up Punjab and Innovation Mission Punjab on a single platform
Focused on opportunities and challenges faced by young and emerging entrepreneurs, Tiecon 2022 will also witness discussions and exchange from more than 1,500 participants and around 50 renowned speakers who will be interacting with the aspiring entrepreneurs and around 150 companies participating at the expo stalls and “Start-up Bazaar”.
“The conference will focus on budding entrepreneurs as well as on issues confronting the start-up eco-system in the northern region,” said Jitin Talwar, President, TiE, Chandigarh Chapter.
