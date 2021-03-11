TiECon-2022 raises pitch for robust start-up ecosystem

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 30

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema inaugurated the TiECon-2022 here today.

The seventh edition of the annual event aimed at revving up the existing start-up ecosystem in the region. The one-day event was held as an endeavour to provide immense thrust, synergy and incentive to businesses impacted by Covid. The theme of event was ‘Adding Flight to Entrepreneurship’.

Taking part in the panel discussion, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, who was expelled from the company, said his next challenge was to not go to any investor, but start his own venture and make it fundamentally profitable from the word go.

Underlining that there is never a shortage of funding for good ideas, Ghazal Alagh, co-founder, MamaEarth, urged young minds to be fearless in their commitment to their purpose of achieving success through public good. “I faced a lot of challenges when I first wanted to bring my idea into fruition,” she said. Alagh had launched Mamaearth in 2016 and achieved Unicorn status in less than six years. “It is always better to take risks for what you believe in today, than to bear the pain of regret later,” she added.

Pristyn Care co-founder Harsimarbir Singh, during a discussion, ‘Demystifying the Unicorn Mantra’, underlined that perseverance was the crucial factor for succeeding in today’s competitive scenario. “Sustainable success is nurtured only through hard work and commitment,” he added.

“Chitkara University has been on the forefront of entrepreneurship development. The buzz of entrepreneurship is global and our start-ups are addressing some great problems and building scalable solutions around them” said Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University.

Earlier, welcoming the chief guest, delegates and budding entrepreneurs, TiE Chandigarh president and TT Consultants founder Jitin Talwar earmarked mentoring, networking, education, incubation and funding as core thrust areas of the flagship event.