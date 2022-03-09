Tiffin service by self-help groups in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 8
Mayor Sarabjit Kaur launched a tiffin service supported by self-help groups (SHGs) at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan in Sector 38 today.
While addressing women from the city, Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, cum-Director, Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission, said the corporation was committed to create an environment that help women succeed economically, prevent and respond to gender-based violence, provide skill training to women and ensure women’s leadership and meaningful participation in all areas of life. She said International Women’s Day went beyond one women, one day, one community or one nation. “It is a celebration of the human rights of women and girls across the globe,” she added. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India-China meet on March 11, Hot Springs on table
Attempt to resolve issues at LAC in eastern Ladakh
Russia-Ukraine War: All Indian students stuck in Ukraine's Sumy moved to safe zone
Russian, Ukrainian ministers to meet in Turkey tomorrow
Ukraine crisis: A backpack and a phone number written on hand; netizens hail 600-mile solo journey of 11-year-old Ukrainian lad
Couple of days ago, Slovakia Police shared sentimental story...
100 Punjab government employees found holding fake degrees, experience certificates
Job scam: Department of Rural Development and Panchayats con...