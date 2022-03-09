Tiffin service by self-help groups in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 8

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur launched a tiffin service supported by self-help groups (SHGs) at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan in Sector 38 today.

While addressing women from the city, Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, cum-Director, Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission, said the corporation was committed to create an environment that help women succeed economically, prevent and respond to gender-based violence, provide skill training to women and ensure women’s leadership and meaningful participation in all areas of life. She said International Women’s Day went beyond one women, one day, one community or one nation. “It is a celebration of the human rights of women and girls across the globe,” she added. —