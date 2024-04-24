Timetable row: Chandigarh passengers hassled as buses from Punjab short-terminate in Mohali

Chandigarh, April 23
Passengers were inconvenienced as buses of the Punjab Roadways did not enter Chandigarh today over the issue of bus timetable. All buses coming from Punjab stopped at the Phase 6 bus stand in Mohali and dropped the Chandigarh-bound passengers there. They had to make their own arrangements to reach the UT.
400 vehicles stop at Phase 6
Around 400 buses, which enter Chandigarh during their scheduled journey, were stopped at Phase 6 bus stand in Mohali. The PRTC and PUNBUS Contract Workers Union, Punjab, has announced that until the CTU rectifies the timetable, no bus from Punjab will enter Chandigarh.
72 routes between Punjab, Chandigarh
Buses ply on a total of 72 long routes between Chandigarh and Punjab. Apart from this, 500 local buses of Chandigarh run in the tricity and sub-urban routes.
Buses plying to Delhi and other states from cities of Punjab also skipped Chandigarh taking the Mohali-Zirakpur route. However, the buses of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking plied as usual.
Around 400 buses, which enter Chandigarh during their scheduled journey, were stopped in Mohali. The PRTC and PUNBUS Contract Workers Union, Punjab, has announced that until the CTU rectifies the timetable, no bus from Punjab will enter Chandigarh.
According to the agreement of 2008, CTU buses of Chandigarh can travel 27,000 km, while at present its vehicles are travelling 45,000 km, which is seen as a violation of the agreement. The union said they had informed the CTU officials about the protest, but they failed to start a dialogue.
The union stated that no bus from Punjab would enter Chandigarh on Wednesday as well. If their problems are not resolved, they will further stop the local buses plying from Chandigarh to different cities of Punjab. Chandigarh buses will not be allowed to enter Punjab.
Buses ply on a total of 72 long routes between Chandigarh and Punjab. Apart from this, 500 local buses of Chandigarh ply in the tricity and on sub-urban routes.
Meanwhile, he CTU Union said no vehicle was being stopped and the old schedule was in force. Even if a new system is finalised, it will happen only after the Lok Sabha elections are over. Raising this dispute is totally unnecessary, due to which people are facing problems.
According to leaders of the CTU union, they had said earlier also that if any bus of the CTU was coming without timetable or without permit, then action should be taken, but causing harassment to people was no way to protest.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...