Tinted car windows to attract Rs 10K fine in Chandigarh

Panchkula, April 2
The state police department recently issued directions to all district heads to ensure the removal of black film on car windows. Days after the order, the Panchkula police have started issuing challans against the use of black film on four-wheelers. Police officials said the negligence on the part of commuters may attract a fine of up to Rs 10,000.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Mukesh Malhotra said the state police department has launched a special campaign from April 1 to April 7 against vehicles with tinted windows. “Under this campaign, 20 special nakas have been set up in the district to check vehicles for black films on their windows. Challans up to Rs 10,000 are being issued to violators.”
The Deputy Commissioner of Police said the department has continuously been tightening the noose against the use of black films on car windows. He added that requisite orders have been issued regarding the use of black films to the traffic police, police station managers and outposts in charge.
The police department has also sought people to report such vehicles to police helpline 112 and via WhatsApp (7087084433).
