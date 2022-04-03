Tipper impounded for illegal mining in Dera Bassi

Dera Bassi, April 2
Illegal mining of soil was allegedly being carried out in the fields of Kudanwala village on the Gulabgarh Behra road in broad daylight with the help of a JCB machine and half a dozen tippers.
The police seized a tipper in the evening for illegal mining. Earlier, people present at the spot did not allow the JCB to be driven away.
Dera Bassi SHO Kulbir Singh said, “On a complaint of mining officer Narotam Sharma, a case has been registered against unidentified miners and the farm owner. A search for him has been started. Any person engaged in illegal mining will not be spared.”
