Tipsy drivers beware in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 12

After a gap of almost three years, drunken driving nakas have been reintroduced in the city. As many as 34 tipsy drivers were issued challans at nakas laid in the city last weekend.

The police had withdrawn drunken driving nakas amid the spread of Coronavirus in 2020. The police said with the spike in fatal accidents during night, the decision was taken to lay drunken driving nakas to deter people from indulging in drunken driving.

A police official said nakas would be laid frequently, especially during weekends, to check drunken driving.

Keeping in view the safety of commuters, the traffic staff has been instructed to wear masks, gloves and disposable pipes for breathalysers.

“We are using disposable pipes made of paper, which will be used once only,” a police official said.

On Friday night, the traffic police had laid four nakas on different locations and challaned 13 people for drunken driving. Similarly, 21 motorists were challaned on Saturday night.

The drive against drunken driving will be intensified towards the year-end in view of late-night

parties and New Year celebrations. Besides fine, drink and drive offence has the provision for suspension of driving licence for three months.

34 issued challans

Withdrawn due to Covid

