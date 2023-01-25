‘Tipsy’ policeman rams car into vehicles, 3 hurt

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 24

Three persons were injured after a policeman lost control of his car and hit several vehicles in Ambala City here late this evening.

Sources said the car driver lost control of his car and hit some vehicles, including a couple of two-wheelers, near the Police Lines. Those injured in the mishap were taken to the Civil Hospital in Ambala City. The car driver was allegedly under the influence of liquor.

Baldev Nagar SHO Gaurav said, “Two men and a girl have suffered injuries and they are undergoing treatment. We have apprehended the driver. He is an employee in the Police Department. His medical examination is being conducted. The statement of the injured girl will be recorded and further action will be taken accordingly.”