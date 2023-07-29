‘Tipsy’ Punjab cop rams car into biker

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 28

A Punjab cop, allegedly in an inebriated condition, rammed his car into a biker, leaving him severely injured near TDI City on Airport Road here on Thursday night.

Guriqbal Singh, 27, a resident of Sunny Enclave, Kharar and employed as a manager in an eatery, was returning home when a speeding car hit his bike head-on, fracturing his both legs and one hand. The car driver tried to escape, but in vain. The victim was rushed to the Phase 6 government hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The car driver, Sandeep, around 30, is reportedly posted as a constable in Sangrur.

The victim’s friends alleged, “The police did not get the medical examination of the car driver done in order to shield him. No FIR or DDR has been registered till now.”

Passersby said they saw a half-filled liquor bottle and a police uniform in the car.

Balongi police incharge PS Grewal said, “The victim is not in a condition to give a statement. His statement will be recorded on the basis of which further action will be taken.” — TNS

Motorcylist dies in mohali Hit-&-run

Mohali: A motorcyclist died after colliding with another biker in Sector 82 here on Thursday. Simran Singh of Manauli, the deceased, had left his home for Mohali when a biker hit his bike near Sector 82 and sped away. The victim received head injuries and was admitted to the Phase 6 government hospital where he died. A case has been registered against the offending bike rider on the basis of the registration number of the vehicle at the Sohana police station.

#Kharar #Mohali