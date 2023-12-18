To boost tourism after rain disaster in Manali, Kullu admn lines up attractive beauty pageant, singing contests on New Year

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 18

The Kullu district administration in Himachal Pradesh has lined up a series of events as part of the annual winter carnival that is to be organised in the picturesque hill town of Manali on the occasion of New Year from January 2 to 6.

The aim was to promote tourism in Manali and Kullu, especially after the recent rain disaster. Though several programmes would be organised in Manali from Christmas to New Year to help tourists get acquainted with the rich cultural heritage of Himachal, the highlights of the carnival would be a beauty pageant and a singing contest, said Manali Sub-Divisional Magistrate Raman Sharma.

For the beauty pageant 'Winter Queen-2024', the auditions will be held in Chandigarh, Manali Shimla, Kullu and Mandi.

In Chandigarh, the audition will be held at the auditorium of the Department of Zoology in Panjab University at 11 am on December 20 (2023), in Shimla at RKMV College at 11 am on December 22, in Mandi at Sardal Patel University at 11 am on December 24, in Kullu at Dev Sadan on December 26 at 11 am and in Manali at Wildlife Hall on December 28 at 11 am.

The contestant must be aged 17-26 years, “unmarried, single and not engaged”, and 5 feet-2 inches above in height. There will be an entry fee of Rs 1,000 and the winner will get Rs 1 lakh cash prize, first runner-up Rs 50,000 and second runner-up Rs 30,000. The grand finale will be in Manali on January 6.

For the singing contest, 'Voice of Carnival-2024', the auditions would be held at the same venues barring that the date in Manali would be January 2, 2024. The age criterion would be 18 years and above. There will be an entry fee of Rs 1,000 for the contest too while the first three winners would get cash prizes of Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000.

